Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has seemingly ruled out a move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting that he would only return to French football for former club Lille.

The 26-year-old scored 50 times in 194 first-team appearances for Lille between 2007 and 2012, before leaving the Ligue 1 outfit for Premier League giants Chelsea.

Big-spending PSG have long been credited with an interest in the Belgium international, but Hazard has claimed that only Lille would be able to convince him to return to France.

Hazard told SFR Sport: "There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago. Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club.

"I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me. I am at Chelsea for the time being, and I don't know where my career will take me in the future. But if I do go back to France it will be to play for Lille."

Hazard is expected to make his first start of the season in Chelsea's EFL Cup match against Championship outfit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.