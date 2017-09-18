New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal to return for midfielder Julian Draxler in January?

Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain hope to offload Arsenal-linked attacking midfielder Julian Draxler in the January transfer window, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Arsenal have reportedly been given renewed hope of signing Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain when then transfer window reopens in January.

The 23-year-old is one of the big victims of the Parisians' hefty summer transfer spending, being used for a combined 200 minutes in all competitions in the opening five weeks of the campaign.

Draxler was tipped to join Arsenal during the recent window, but the Germany international - who skippered his nation to Confederations Cup glory - is said to have instead been holding out for a switch to Barcelona.

It is claimed by Mundo Deportivo that PSG are wary of breaching financial fair play rules and will therefore push the former Wolfsburg man towards the Parc des Princes exit in the New Year, just a year after he joined the club.

Arsenal are in the market for attacking midfielders, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both expected to leave as free agents at the end of the campaign.

Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Read Next:
Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Julian Draxler, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Premier League: Five things we learned this weekend
 Alexis Sanchez squats ahead of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Real Madrid players 'don't want Alexis Sanchez at Bernabeu'
Azpilicueta: 'It was important not to lose'Arsenal to return for Draxler in January?Cesc Fabregas: 'Arsenal didn't want me'Bellerin "disappointed" with Arsenal drawWenger hails "magnificent" Aaron Ramsey
Antonio Conte reveals Pedro injuryWenger: 'David Luiz deserved red card'Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injuryAntonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"
> Arsenal Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Arsenal to return for midfielder Julian Draxler in January?
 Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Eden Hazard rules out Paris Saint-Germain move
 Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring during the Champions League win over Celtic on September 12, 2017
Result: Paris Saint-Germain edge past luckless Lyon to extend perfect start
Emery addresses Neymar, Cavani squabbleGuardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'Inter join race for Arsenal target Rabiot?Meunier: 'Courtois would suit PSG'Benzema "not surprised" by Neymar move
Champions League MD 1: Five things we learnedCeltic pitch invader receives UK stadium banRalston: 'I did not fear Neymar'Neymar praises wonderkid MbappeUEFA to investigate Mbappe incident
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
 