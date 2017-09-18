Paris Saint-Germain hope to offload Arsenal-linked attacking midfielder Julian Draxler in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Arsenal have reportedly been given renewed hope of signing Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain when then transfer window reopens in January.

The 23-year-old is one of the big victims of the Parisians' hefty summer transfer spending, being used for a combined 200 minutes in all competitions in the opening five weeks of the campaign.

Draxler was tipped to join Arsenal during the recent window, but the Germany international - who skippered his nation to Confederations Cup glory - is said to have instead been holding out for a switch to Barcelona.

It is claimed by Mundo Deportivo that PSG are wary of breaching financial fair play rules and will therefore push the former Wolfsburg man towards the Parc des Princes exit in the New Year, just a year after he joined the club.

Arsenal are in the market for attacking midfielders, with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both expected to leave as free agents at the end of the campaign.