Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will reportedly reward manager Antonio Conte with a "massive" pay rise if the Blues win the Premier League this season.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich hired Conte on a three-year deal worth £6.5m a season over the summer and set the Italian a target of finishing in the top four.

With 14 games of the season remaining, the London side are in pole position in the table and have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports in Italy, Abramovich will reward Conte with a significant pay hike if he delivers the club's first title since 2014-15 in an attempt to ward off interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are prepared to double his current Chelsea wage.

Next up for Conte's men is a trip to Burnley, who boast the third best home record in the league, on Sunday afternoon.