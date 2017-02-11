Antonio Conte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte strikes a pose on August 20, 2016
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will reportedly reward manager Antonio Conte with a "massive" pay rise if the Blues win the Premier League this season.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 13:33 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly receive a "massive" pay rise if he guides the side to the Premier League title this season.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich hired Conte on a three-year deal worth £6.5m a season over the summer and set the Italian a target of finishing in the top four.

With 14 games of the season remaining, the London side are in pole position in the table and have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports in Italy, Abramovich will reward Conte with a significant pay hike if he delivers the club's first title since 2014-15 in an attempt to ward off interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are prepared to double his current Chelsea wage.

Next up for Conte's men is a trip to Burnley, who boast the third best home record in the league, on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
expand