Report: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wanted by Inter Milan

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Inter Milan's owners will use the lure of £13m a year in wages and a transfer budget of £350m to land Antonio Conte from Chelsea in the summer, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Inter Milan's owners are reportedly prepared to offer Chelsea boss Antonio Conte £13m a year to help rebuild the Italian giants.

The 47-year-old is on course to guide the Blues to the Premier League title in his first domestic campaign outside of his Italian homeland.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are readying an audacious bid to bring Conte back to Serie A in the summer, using the lure of big-money wages and a £350m transfer kitty.

It is claimed that the Nerazzurri's Suning Group owners will go all out to land the former Juventus boss, who won three league titles in Italy during his three years in charge of the Turin club.

Inter, who sacked Roberto Mancini before the start of the season and also parted company with Frank de Boer three months later, are currently fourth in the table after winning seven matches in a row.

Little Oscar takes a free kick during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on March 5, 2016
