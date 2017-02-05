Inter Milan's owners will use the lure of £13m a year in wages and a transfer budget of £350m to land Antonio Conte from Chelsea in the summer, according to a report.

The 47-year-old is on course to guide the Blues to the Premier League title in his first domestic campaign outside of his Italian homeland.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are readying an audacious bid to bring Conte back to Serie A in the summer, using the lure of big-money wages and a £350m transfer kitty.

It is claimed that the Nerazzurri's Suning Group owners will go all out to land the former Juventus boss, who won three league titles in Italy during his three years in charge of the Turin club.

Inter, who sacked Roberto Mancini before the start of the season and also parted company with Frank de Boer three months later, are currently fourth in the table after winning seven matches in a row.