Gianfranco Zola was interviewed by Inter Milan about taking over as head coach just weeks before taking over at Birmingham City, according to reports.

The 50-year-old Italian has endured a difficult time at St Andrew's after winning just two of his first 19 matches in charge of the club.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Zola had applied for the Nerazzurri vacancy following former manager Frank de Boer's sacking in early November.

The report suggests that the Chelsea legend was interviewed by directors but failed to make the cut, with Stefano Pioli appointed as head coach instead.

Birmingham now find themselves just five points above the relegation zone in the Championship table.