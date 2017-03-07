Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Andrew's
BirminghamBirmingham City
0-1
WiganWigan Athletic

Keita (88')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Burn (19')
Perkins (62')

Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola: "I am pissed off with everybody"

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Gianfranco Zola admits that he is "pissed off with everybody" following Birmingham City's defeat to Wigan Athletic.
Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola has admitted that he feels "pissed off with everybody" following his side's sixth home defeat in eight games.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic at St Andrew's on Tuesday night, which has left the club 17th in the Championship, eight points above the relegation zone.

Since taking over from Gary Rowett on December 14, Zola has overseen just two wins in 17 matches in all competitions, and he has admitted that he would understand if the fans wanted him sacked.

"I have got a lot of anger inside. I hope the players have the same because we need to perform better. If we want to play for this club we need to be better," the Birmingham Mail quotes Zola as saying. "This club is not going to wait for me, it's not going to wait for the players if they don't want to stand up to the situation. We need to change, otherwise they are going to change us.

"If some of the supporters feel the manager needs to change I understand that. I totally understand that. They are staying behind us, they are staying behind me and so far I haven't given them what I promised to give them. I feel sorry for that because to be honest they have always been very supportive.

"I can only be appreciative to them considering the situation and I feel we have to give something more than we do. I am pissed off with everybody. I cannot point the finger at one player, a lot of players didn't play to their standard."

Birmingham's next game is away to Cardiff City on Saturday.

