Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

Agent: 'Robert Lewandowski unhappy with Bayern Munich'

Shkodran Mustafi slides in Robert Lewandowski during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Robert Lewandowski is still "disappointed" that Bayern Munich did not help him finish the 2016-17 campaign as the Bundesliga's top scorer, according to his agent.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Robert Lewandowski's agent has claimed that the Poland international is still "disappointed" that Bayern Munich did not help him finish the 2016-17 campaign as the Bundesliga's top scorer.

Lewandowski managed 30 league goals for the German champions last season, but a double for Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the final weekend saw the Gabon international finish top of the charts with 31.

The 28-year-old revealed his frustration immediately after the final game last month, and Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel has blasted Bayern for 'not supporting' the striker.

"Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title," Barthel told Kicker. "He was disappointed as I have never seen him before. He really hoped that the team would support him proactively."

Lewandowski managed 43 goals in 47 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season.

Joshua Kimmich of Germany in action during the UEFA U21 Championship First Leg Playoff between Ukraine and Germany at the KP Tcentralnyi Stadium on October 10, 2014
Read Next:
Low tips Kimmich for "a huge career"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Maik Barthel, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Bayern Munich, Chelsea 'shock contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Alexis Sanchez demands higher wages from Bayern Munich?
 Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Bayern Munich categorically deny Cristiano Ronaldo talk
Agent: 'Lewandowski unhappy with Bayern'Low tips Kimmich for "a huge career"Bayern 'confident of winning Walker race'Arsenal considering Carrasco approach?Arsenal 'will not sell Sanchez to PL rival'
Bayern sign Corentin Tolisso from LyonXhaka hopes Sanchez stays at ArsenalArturo Vidal 'eyeing move to China'Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Augsburg00000000
2Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich00000000
4Borussia DortmundDortmund00000000
5Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach00000000
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt00000000
7FC Koln00000000
8Freiburg00000000
9Hamburger SV00000000
10Hannover00000000
11Hertha Berlin00000000
12Hoffenheim00000000
13Mainz 0500000000
14RB Leipzig00000000
15Schalke 04Schalke00000000
16Stuttgart00000000
17Werder Bremen00000000
18Wolfsburg00000000
> Full Version
 