Barcelona have confirmed that they will report Malaga president Abdullah Al-Thani to Spain's sports authorities for comments he made about the Blaugrana on Twitter.

The row erupted after a Barca fan tweeted Al-Thani asking if Malaga could do them a favour in the title race and beat Real Madrid when the sides meet on the final day of the season.

Al-Thani replied, in Arabic: "With the help of Allah we will beat them on the pitch, but the scum of Catalonia will not smell the championship after telling lies about coach Michel."

He was referring to backlash from Barca fans towards the Malaga manager, who had hinted in an interview that he would prefer Los Blancos to win the title.

In response, the Camp Nou side released a statement which read: "FC Barcelona expresses its rejection and indignation at the contents of a tweet published by the president of Malaga CF, Abdullah Al-Thani, with comments which violate the principles of fair play, ethics and legality that should govern sports competition.

"For this reason, the club will report this case to the anti-violence committee of the national sports council, and will refer the matter to the competition committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the La Liga integrity department."

Barcelona and Real are level on points at the top of La Liga.