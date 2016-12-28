Juande Ramos leaves La Liga club Malaga by mutual consent

Malaga confirm that manager Juande Ramos has left his job at the La Liga club by mutual consent after a poor run of results.
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Juande Ramos has left his job as manager of Malaga by mutual consent.

The La Liga side currently sit 11th in the table but have managed just one win in seven games heading into 2017.

Ramos's position had been in doubt after owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani tweeted a goodbye message to the Spanish boss after their exit from the Copa del Rey to second-tier side Cordoba.

"Juande Ramos and the club have resolved in an amicable way the contract that brought together both parties - for this season and two more - and today sealed the deal," Malaga said in a statement.

"Malaga would like to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him all the best in the future in both his professional and personal life."

The ex-CSKA Moscow boss took charge of Malaga - who he previously managed in the 2003-04 season - in the summer, signing a three-year contract.

