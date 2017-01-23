Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets out with sprained ankle ligaments


Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering sprained ankle ligaments, a club statement confirmed on Monday.
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 22:20 UK

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergio Busquets is set for a spell on the sidelines after spraining his ankle ligaments during his side's 4-0 win at Eibar at the weekend.

The 28-year-old midfielder was carried off on a stretcher after just 10 minutes of Sunday's game at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium following a challenge from Gonzalo Escalante.

A statement on the official Barca website said: "Results on Monday confirm that Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle. The player is out and his return will depend on his recovery."

Busquets has started 17 of the Catalan giants' 19 league games so far this season and has played 27 of 32 games in all competitions.

