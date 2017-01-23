Jurgen Klopp unconcerned by Jordan Henderson injury

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC passes the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he is not concerned by captain Jordan Henderson's ongoing heel problems.
The 26-year-old missed three games at the turn of the year due to the injury but returned to the squad for the trip to Manchester United eight days ago and has since played the full 90 minutes twice.

Klopp admitted that Henderson has been playing through the pain but said that the injury is "different" to a problem that blighted his other heel last season.

"It's different, it's similar but still different. We know much more from last year about it," he told reporters at his Monday press conference.

"We don't train a lot in this period between the games so instead of running one day, when the players who have played 90 minutes are running for recovery, he's on the bike - that's maybe the only difference with what we do with him.

"The rest is how I said - you don't use the phrase 'bite on his teeth' [grit his teeth]? You know what it means, it's not the moment to feel nothing, he always feels a little bit, but he can cope with it."

Klopp added that he has no other injury concerns ahead of his side's second-leg EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?
