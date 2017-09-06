Atletico Madrid reportedly offer Argentine attacker Nico Gaitan to Turkish clubs Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Istanbul Baseksehir.

The 29-year-old only joined Atletico from Benfica last summer, but struggled to make his mark in Spain during the 2016-17 campaign - managing just four goals in all competitions.

According to Diario AS, Atletico are keen to shift Gaitan ahead of the January transfer window, and Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Basaksehir have all been offered the opportunity to sign the Argentine international.

The report claims that Atletico are demanding as little as £13.7m for a player that has been capped 16 times by Argentina.

West Ham United and Watford were both credited with an interest in Gaitan during the summer, although neither made an official bid.