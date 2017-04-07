Crowd generic

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone hails "special" Antoine Griezmann amid fresh links of move away

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone challenges star striker Antoine Griezmann to continue finding the net at his current rate, following on from fresh links of a move to Manchester United.
Friday, April 7, 2017

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has said that he is hopeful Antoine Griezmann can continue his upwards trajectory in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The France international has been constantly linked with a switch to Manchester United over the past 12 months, which the player himself has attempted to play down of late.

Simeone does not believe that the talk of a big-money move away from the Vicente Calderon has affected Griezmann's performances on the field, however, claiming that the 26-year-old is constantly proving just why he is among the world's best strikers.

"I always want what's best for our footballers who bring the team to life, like Antoine and many others who have been through the club," he told reporters.

"He's become a special player because that's what he's wanted. He's worked to improve, worked to integrate himself into a club that was different to the one he came from, and matured from being a boy to becoming a man on the pitch, taking responsibility and making decisions according to what the team needs.

"He's continually proved that he's one of the best players on the planet. This season, he's been excellent again and let's see if he kicks on in the final stretches of the season, as that's what this team needs - Antoine at his best."

Griezmann's advisor Eric Olhats hinted in the French media that the star striker will hold off making a decision over his future until United's fate is known, with Champions League football key to any potential move.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Zinedine Zidane fully focused on Madrid derby
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
