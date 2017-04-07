Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
© Getty Images
Antoine Griezmann's advisor believes that his client would only leave Atletico Madrid for a club in the Champions League, casting doubt over a move to Manchester United.
Friday, April 7, 2017

Antoine Griezmann's advisor has suggested that his client would only leave Atletico Madrid for a club playing in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old is one of world football's hottest prospects and has long been on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

One of Griezmann's main suitors is said to be Manchester United, with reports earlier this year suggesting that the France international had already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

However, Eric Olhats told RMC: "I had heard that Manchester United was done, was signed, but we don't even know if they'll play in the Champions League. That's important, I must say.

"Manchester United have made an approach to inform themselves, just like all the others. They come to find out what our thinking is, what the player's thinking is, if there are possibilities, how much, how. But it seems logical.

"Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and even Real Madrid have knocked on the door to see where things are, everyone comes to see what is do-able, and what is not do-able, that's normal. It's a game of musical chairs."

Griezmann has scored 58 goals in La Liga in the past three seasons and helped Atletico to the Champions League final in 2016, their second in three years.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Griezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"
