Aston Villa say that striker Scott Hogan will undergo scans on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury against Newcastle United.

On Monday evening, Hogan featured in Villa's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park but during the closing stages, he landed awkwardly on his ankle.

The 24-year-old - who only signed for the Championship club in January - was then stretchered off and while manager Steve Bruce is hopeful that the injury is not as bad as first feared, he has acknowledged that his new striker is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Hogan is yet to score in four appearances for the West Midlands outfit.