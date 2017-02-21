Scott Hogan to undergo scans on ankle injury

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Aston Villa say that striker Scott Hogan will undergo scans on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury against Newcastle United.
Aston Villa have announced that they expect to know the severity of Scott Hogan's ankle injury on Wednesday.

On Monday evening, Hogan featured in Villa's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park but during the closing stages, he landed awkwardly on his ankle.

The 24-year-old - who only signed for the Championship club in January - was then stretchered off and while manager Steve Bruce is hopeful that the injury is not as bad as first feared, he has acknowledged that his new striker is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The club has said that the former Brentford man will undergo scans on Tuesday, with it being suggested that a further announcement will be made in 24 hours time.

Hogan is yet to score in four appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
