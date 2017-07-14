In-demand forward Kylian Mbappe admits that he 'does not know' whether he will stay with AS Monaco this summer.

Mbappe, 18, has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Arsenal and Real Madrid, after scoring 26 times in all competitions for Monaco during the 2017-18 campaign.

The France international has travelled with the Monaco squad to Switzerland as part of the Ligue 1 club's preparations for the new campaign. However, the teenage forward has conceded that he is still unsure of his future.

"I don't know if I'm going to stay," Mbappe told Marca.

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid are believed to be prepared to break the world transfer record in order to sign the Frenchman ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.