New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal increase offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal reportedly increase their offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe to £123m as Arsene Wenger continues to pursue the in-demand teenager.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Arsenal have reportedly decided to improve their offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

It has been widely reported that the 18-year-old is a top target for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger and Real Madrid, but his future still remains up in the air as Monaco try to retain his services for at least another season.

However, according to Marca, the Premier League outfit have increased their bid to £123m, a figure which would dwarf the current world record which Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in August.

It is unclear whether Mbappe would be more receptive of a move to the Emirates Stadium or the Bernabeu, with Arsenal able to offer him more senior action than Real with Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema all likely to remain in Spain.

Last season, Mbappe scored 15 goals in 29 outings as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title, while he netted a further six times in nine appearances as his club reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Other clubs hold an interest in the France international, but Arsenal and Real Madrid remain the favourites to pull off any deal.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Mbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Arsene Wenger, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal increase offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
 Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Sampdoria 'contact Arsenal for Jack Wilshere'
 Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal on October 25, 2016
Alex Iwobi: "I have a point to prove"
West Ham end interest in Olivier Giroud?Bramall: 'Making Arsenal debut was unreal'Wenger hails Nelson, Willock impactWenger happy with "important" Lacazette goalEverton, West Ham interested in Lemina?
Bilbao considering move for Monreal?Result: Lacazette nets as Arsenal see off SydneyLive Commentary: Sydney FC 0-2 Arsenal - as it happenedDortmund to move for Olivier Giroud?Ramsey: 'New system works for Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Real Madrid News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal increase offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
 Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata offered lucrative deal by Tianjin Quanjian?
Real complete Dani Ceballos signingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scareRodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern move
Mbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Morata to train alongside Man UtdBenzema wins appeal in blackmail case Chelsea 'on brink of Danilo deal'Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squad
> Real Madrid Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal increase offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?
 AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in action against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Benjamin Mendy to follow Kyle Walker to Manchester City?
 Monaco's Portuguese head coach Leonardo Jardim is pictured during the French L1 football match between Bastia (SCB) and Monaco (ASM) in Bastia, Corsica, France on October 25, 2014
Kamil Glik extends AS Monaco deal until 2021
Chelsea 'agree £40m Bakayoko deal'Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'Mbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Benjamin Mendy hints at Man City moveWenger confirms Kylian Mbappe interest
Chelsea 'hope to sign Bakayoko this week'Arsenal 'to make third bid for Lemar'Man United 'eye Bakayoko swoop'AS Monaco: 'No offers for Kylian Mbappe'Report: Arsenal step up £40m Lemar pursuit
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 