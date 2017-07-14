Sampdoria open talks with Arsenal over a move for England midfielder Jack Wilshere in this summer's transfer window, claims an Italian journalist.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from the broken leg that he suffered in April, and is due back at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but his contract with the London club will expire next summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Sampdoria have made contact with Arsenal over a move for the midfielder, and the Serie A outfit are prepared to offer £8.9m in a bid to secure his services.

Wilshere, who is believed to have turned down a loan approach from Roma last summer, came through the youth system at Arsenal, and has made 159 appearances for the Gunners since debuting during the 2008-09 campaign.