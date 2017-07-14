New Transfer Talk header

Sampdoria 'contact Arsenal for Jack Wilshere'

Sampdoria open talks with Arsenal over a move for England midfielder Jack Wilshere in this summer's transfer window, claims an Italian journalist.
Friday, July 14, 2017

Sampdoria have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal over a move for England midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from the broken leg that he suffered in April, and is due back at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but his contract with the London club will expire next summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Sampdoria have made contact with Arsenal over a move for the midfielder, and the Serie A outfit are prepared to offer £8.9m in a bid to secure his services.

Wilshere, who is believed to have turned down a loan approach from Roma last summer, came through the youth system at Arsenal, and has made 159 appearances for the Gunners since debuting during the 2008-09 campaign.

Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
