Benjamin Mendy to follow Kyle Walker to Manchester City?

AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in action against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester City will reportedly make a £50m move for AS Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy once they have tied up a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker.
Manchester City will reportedly switch their attention to AS Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy once the Citizens have tied up a deal for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker.

It is understood that City have agreed a £54m deal with Spurs for the transfer of Walker, who would become the most expensive defender in the world if he, as expected, completes a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, Pep Guardiola also wants a new left-back in this summer's transfer window, and according to The Mirror, the Spaniard will give the green light on a £50m move for Mendy once Walker's transfer has been confirmed.

Mendy, 22, hinted that he would be leaving Monaco this summer with a post on his Instagram account earlier this week.

The France international joined Monaco from Marseille in last summer's transfer window, and the defender made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions during the 2016-17 campaign.

