Crystal Palace have stepped up their interest in Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 25-year-old was the subject of a bid from the Eagles in January only to turn down their advances, later revealing that the move 'did not feel right at the time'.

Jenkinson is still a target for Palace, who ESPN claims have recently rekindled their interest and will make signing the right-back one of their top priorities for the summer.

The same report suggests that Sam Allardyce was impressed by Jenkinson during their time together at West Ham United, where the Englishman made 52 league appearances across a two-year loan stint.

Jenkinson, also linked with Newcastle United of late, has featured just five times for Arsenal this term and not once since November's EFL Cup defeat to Southampton.