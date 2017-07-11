New Transfer Talk header

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'nearing Arsenal exit'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated by contract negotiations with the club and expects to leave this summer.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly close to leaving the club this summer having seen talks over a new contract stall in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, but discussions over an extension have so far proved unsuccessful and the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are thought to be monitoring the situation.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are still optimistic of keeping Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club, but Sky Sports News reports that sources close to the player expect him to leave.

Contract negotiations are said to have reached an impasse and Oxlade-Chamberlain has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress over a new deal.

The England international could spend another season at Arsenal before leaving on a free transfer next summer, but Arsenal are more likely to cash in on the player if it becomes clear that no agreement will be reached.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has travelled with the squad to their pre-season tour of Australia, joined the Gunners in 2011 and has since scored 20 goals in 194 appearances for the club.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Your Comments
