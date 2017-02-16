New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Mesut Ozil committed to Arsenal'

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
The agent of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that the Germany international remains fully committed to the club, despite uncertainty over his future.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Mesut Ozil's agent Dr Erkut Sogut has insisted that the Arsenal midfielder remains fully committed to the club.

The 28-year-old was heavily criticised for his performance during the Gunners' 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, leading Sogut to claim that he was being used as a "scapegoat".

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the Germany international's future, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, but Sogut stressed that he is fully focused on helping Arsenal to succeed.

"I don't think the criticism has affected his performance or his mental state," he told BBC Sport.

"Mesut is committed to the club. There is no doubt that he will perform at 100%, with total professionalism and commitment as long as he plays for Arsenal. Nothing will change that.

"He is sorry to the fans, and he's sorry that he and his teammates couldn't give the fans a better result in Munich."

Ozil last season created 137 chances in the Premier League - the most any player has ever managed in a single campaign.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Agent: 'Ozil being made a scapegoat'
