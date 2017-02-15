Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Oliver Kahn slams "passive" Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Germany international Oliver Kahn criticises Mesut Ozil for being too "passive" during his side's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Former Germany international Oliver Kahn has criticised Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil for being too "passive" during matches.

Ozil has been questioned in the past for his lack of influence on big games for the Gunners, and he was once again quiet during Wednesday's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Kahn is in no doubt about the quality Ozil possesses, but believes that it is a "shame" that he is failing to make the most of it on the big occasions.

"The players were so passive, especially Ozil. Of course Arsenal have their qualities, especially on the counter-attack, and they have good players like Ozil, but I haven't seen him. Maybe you saw him?" he told ZDF television.

"It's sad to see what Ozil is calling a performance, how passive he plays, a player of his genius and qualities - it's a shame."

Kahn also claimed that the Arsenal players have lost faith in manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
