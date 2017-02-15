Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Oliver Kahn: 'Arsenal players have lost faith in Arsene Wenger'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes that the Arsenal players no longer take manager Arsene Wenger seriously.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has claimed that Arsenal's players no longer take manager Arsene Wenger seriously.

The Gunners look certain for a seventh consecutive last-16 exit from the Champions League after a second-half collapse saw them thrashed 5-1 by Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

The result and the manner of the defeat have once again led to calls for Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season, and Kahn suggested that the Frenchman may have lost the dressing room.

"I've never seen a team play so bad. Bayern played a team so catastrophically bad without the ball," he told ZDF television.

"It looks like the players don't take the coach seriously anymore."

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger 'has contract offer on table'
>
View our homepages for Oliver Kahn, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Bob Wilson: 'Arsene Wenger criticism is unfair'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Oliver Kahn: 'Arsenal players have lost faith in Arsene Wenger'
Oliver Kahn slams "passive" Mesut OzilKoscielny: 'We need to stick together'Pogba: 'Arsenal the club of my heart'Wenger 'has contract offer on table'Laurent Koscielny: "You never know"
Keane "not surprised" by Arsenal defeatKeane: 'Gibbs not captain material'Keown: Wenger may have made his mind up'Wenger: 'Bayern better than Arsenal'Keown: 'Bayern defeat Wenger's lowest point'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Oliver Kahn: 'Arsenal players have lost faith in Arsene Wenger'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Result: Ruthless Bayern Munich thrash Arsenal in first leg of Champions League tie
Ancelotti praises "perfect" ThiagoTeam News: Xhaka brought back into Arsenal XIWhy Bayern Munich will be too strong for ArsenalVidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveBallack: 'Arsenal must believe they can win'
Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Ozil'United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version