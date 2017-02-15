Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes that the Arsenal players no longer take manager Arsene Wenger seriously.

The Gunners look certain for a seventh consecutive last-16 exit from the Champions League after a second-half collapse saw them thrashed 5-1 by Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

The result and the manner of the defeat have once again led to calls for Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season, and Kahn suggested that the Frenchman may have lost the dressing room.

"I've never seen a team play so bad. Bayern played a team so catastrophically bad without the ball," he told ZDF television.

"It looks like the players don't take the coach seriously anymore."

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.