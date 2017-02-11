David Seaman describes Joe Hart's loan exit from Manchester City as a "massive shock" and believes that clubs will be queuing up to sign the goalkeeper in the summer.

David Seaman has described Joe Hart's loan exit from Manchester City as a "massive shock" and believes that clubs will be queuing up to sign the goalkeeper should Pep Guardiola want to move him on for good.

The former Barcelona head coach deemed the England first-choice stopper surplus to requirements when he took over at the Etihad Stadium in the summer, allowing him to take up a season-long loan with Torino in Italy.

With Petr Cech reportedly under scrutiny at Arsenal following a mistake against Chelsea in last week's 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, the Gunners legend believes that there would be no "better replacement" at the Emirates Stadium than Hart.

Seaman, who also played for Man City, told talkSPORT: "I think a lot of clubs will go for Joe because he is a quality goalkeeper and it was a massive shock in the summer when he left Manchester City.

"For me, this season he has been really consistent. He has made some big saves. If the situation arises where Arsenal are looking for a goalkeeper then I can't see a better replacement than Joe Hart."

Torino currently sit ninth in the Serie A standings, while Man City are third in the Premier League table.