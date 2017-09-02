Lucas Perez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Deportivo La Coruna'

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez insists that Deportivo La Coruna were the only side he wanted to join on loan this summer, having been granted his deadline-day wish.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 14:00 UK

Lucas Perez has revealed that he had to force through his move to Deportivo La Coruna as Arsenal were keen to offload him to other clubs.

The 28-year-old got the move he craved on deadline day, rejoining the Spanish side on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Perez was restricted to 21 appearances for the Gunners, just nine of which were starts, though a number of teams - Newcastle United among them - were still keen to take him off Arsenal's hands.

Speaking at his unveiling at the Riazor, the Spaniard said: "I'm where I want to be. I have a right to decide what is going to happen with my future and what I want to do.

"Arsenal understood that and I'm grateful to them. They understood my situation and the fact that I wanted to return home. Arsenal defended their own interests, they initially didn't want me to return to Deportivo.

"They have reached agreements with many clubs but I clearly told them that my intention was to join Depor and no other alternative."

Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo last summer for a fee of £17m on the back of netting 17 goals in 37 games in the 2015-16 season.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Lucas Perez closer to Deportivo return?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A general view during the UEFA Champions League last 16 round match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2007
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates Stadium by further 800 seats
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Deportivo La Coruna'
 Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Manchester City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'
Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'Wenger confirms rejected Lemar approachVidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'
Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Thomas Lemar "very happy" at MonacoBarcelona 'have not made Ozil approach'Neville plays down Arsenal's transfer woesArsenal demands ended Inter's Mustafi pursuit
> Arsenal Homepage
More Deportivo La Coruna News
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Deportivo La Coruna'
 Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Watford's Costel Pantilimon sent on loan to Deportivo La Coruna
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez leaves Arsenal on loan
Lucas Perez closer to Deportivo return?Palace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'Result: Gareth Bale nets in Real Madrid winLive Commentary: Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Bale, Benzema up front for Real at Depor
Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real MadridDeportivo interested in Costa loan?Burnley 'make £11.8m bid for Andone'Arsenal turn down £10.9m Perez bid?Perez representative hopeful of Depor deal
> Deportivo La Coruna Homepage



Tables
 