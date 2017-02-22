Lucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'

© SilverHub
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez insists that he is enjoying life in London amid speculation that he is desperate to leave the club at the end of the season.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has insisted that he is happy in London amid speculation that he is looking to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made just two Premier League starts for the Gunners this season and only nine across all competitions, leading to his agent claiming that he is keen to secure a summer exit "at all costs".

However, Perez insists that he is enjoying life in the capital after also claiming to have grown "really comfortable" at the Emirates Stadium.

"London is great - it's got everything so you could never get bored here. Whatever you might want to do - going out to eat, to the cinema, to the theatre, any activity - you can do it all in London. It's very different, I had never previously been based in such a major city. London is so huge and busy," he told Arsenal Player.

"When I was in Ukraine, I was in a small city. In Greece, I was in only the second or third largest city in the country. Those places were fine but I've never experienced anything as dynamic as London with its diverse population. There is so much to discover in the city and it is really beautiful as well. I am really enjoying working out my favourite places and things to do.

"My teammates have made various recommendations. As most have been here a while, they know the city well so can give good advice about beautiful places to visit and interesting things to do. I've spoken a lot with the other Spanish players here at Arsenal. They know the kind of things that me and my family might like and have made really helpful suggestions."

Perez, who has scored seven times in all competitions for the Gunners this season, has been linked with a summer move to AC Milan.

AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?
