Arsene Wenger plays down Alexis Sanchez injury concerns

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger provides a positive injury update on Alexis Sanchez following the ankle problem he sustained against West Bromwich Albion.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 14:17 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the ankle injury suffered by Alexis Sanchez during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion is not as bad as first feared.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury in the first half at The Hawthorns but played on until the 78th minute - something Wenger later admitted he should not have done.

Wenger told reporters after that match that Sanchez's ankle was in "an absolutely terrible state", but has now confirmed that the Chilean has not suffered ligament damage.

"I don't know [how he is] because he left for Chile. In South America there is a decisive period now for the qualifiers for the World Cup, and they have a very important game - I think they're playing Argentina - over the weekend," he told beIN Sports.

"The last news I have is that it was only the kick. We didn't know after [the West Brom game] if his ligaments were damaged or not because it was swollen and it was difficult to assess after the game, but the last news we have is positive."

Saturday's defeat leaves Arsenal sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Alexis Sanchez reacts to the Hammers' equaliser during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Arsenal on April 9, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 