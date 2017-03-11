Mar 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
5-0
Lincoln City
Walcott (45'), Giroud (53'), Waterfall (58' og.), Sanchez (73'), Ramsey (75')
Xhaka (24'), Koscielny (37')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Woodyard (47'), Margetts (63'), Raggett (85')

Danny Cowley "proud" of Lincoln City achievements

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at another press conference in February 2017
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley refuses to criticise his players following their 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 20:25 UK

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has said that he is "proud" of his players after their dream FA Cup run came to an end at the quarter-final stage this evening.

The Imps had beaten the likes of Ipswich Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley to become the first non-league side to reach the last eight since 1914, and they held their own for much of the opening 45 minutes against Arsenal today.

However, a Theo Walcott goal on the stroke of half time preceded a second-half deluge at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal ultimately ran out 5-0 winners.

"We had a tough second half against world class players, when they scored on the edge of half time it was always going to be difficult," Cowley told BT Sport.

"They got confident from then on in and we got dragged around and hurt in wide areas. But we're the first non-league team in over 100 years to get to the last eight of the FA Cup. We need to be proud of what we've done.

"This is not a time for criticism, it's a time to reflect on what we've done. The key thing is to learn from this and come away better footballers and better people."

Lincoln could still reach Wembley for the first time in their history with a win over York City in their two-legged FA Trophy semi-final next week.

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at another press conference in February 2017
Read Next:
Cowley eyes biggest FA Cup upset ever
>
View our homepages for Danny Cowley, Theo Walcott, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City - as it happened
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Result: Arsenal avoid upset to end Lincoln City's FA Cup run
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech refuses to give up on Arsenal season
Walcott: 'Arsenal not distracted by unrest'Cowley "proud" of Lincoln achievementsWenger "not worried" about Arsenal futureTeam News: Wenger names strong Arsenal sideAllegri 'gives Arsenal three-week deadline'
Premier League trio tracking Canada ace?Man United to make Alexis Sanchez bid?Vieira: 'Players letting Wenger down'Merson 'feels sorry' for WengerPulis: Wenger has done a "remarkable" job
> Arsenal Homepage
More Lincoln City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City - as it happened
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Result: Arsenal avoid upset to end Lincoln City's FA Cup run
 Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at another press conference in February 2017
Danny Cowley "proud" of Lincoln City achievements
Team News: Wenger names strong Arsenal sideCowley eyes biggest FA Cup upset everLincoln defender: 'Wenger under pressure'Preview: Arsenal vs. Lincoln CityInterview: Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley
Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightDanny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'Chelsea to face Man United in quartersConte hails Lincoln for historic FA Cup runBarton hits out at simulation claims
> Lincoln City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 