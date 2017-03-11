Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists that there is still time for his side to turn their season, around having reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Gunners bounced back from their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich with a 5-0 win over non-league Lincoln City at the Emirates, keeping them on course for a third FA Cup crown in the past four years.

Arsenal currently sit outside the top four in the Premier League, but Cech believes that their situation could look a lot brighter in a few weeks' time.

"Obviously it was their biggest chance at 0-0. This was exactly what they were looking for, to go 1-0 up then defend but luckily I was able to save the shot and then we scored the goal," Cech told BT Sport regarding a first-half chance for Lincoln during today's match.

"Second half we kept going and they put in a huge effort in the first half so they got tired legs and we managed to push on.

"The senior players as well as everybody else at the club need to make sure we are ready to finish the rest of the Premier League as well as possible. We are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and in a few weeks the picture of the season might look completely different."

Arsenal are next in action against West Bromwich Albion next week.