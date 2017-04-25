Crowd generic

Ajax to rename stadium after footballing legend Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff scores for Holland against Argentina on June 26, 1974.
Dutch giants Ajax confirm plans to rename their stadium after the late Johan Cruyff.
Ajax have revealed plans to pay tribute to the late Johan Cruyff by renaming their stadium after him.

The club's Amsterdam ArenA will become known as the Johan Cruyff ArenA to honour the memory of the legendary Netherlands international.

Cruyff, who passed away in March last year following a battle with cancer, was part of the famous Ajax side of the 1970s that won three European Cups and pioneered the concept of 'total football'.

He also enjoyed success as manager of the Dutch giants in the 1980s before moving to Barcelona.

"The parties are convinced that in this way justice is done to the memory of Johan Cruyff, and express the hope that the Johan Cruyff ArenA is an inspiration for players from all over the world," read a statement from Ajax.

Barcelona also honoured Cruyff's memory on the anniversary of his passing by rechristening their reserves stadium as Estadi John Cruyff.

