Barcelona

Barcelona unveil Johan Cruyff tribute plans

Johan Cruyff scores for Holland against Argentina on June 26, 1974.
Barcelona announce that they will name a new stadium at their training complex in memory of Johan Cruyff, as well as building a statue of him at the Camp Nou.
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Barcelona have confirmed that they will name a new stadium at their training complex in memory of Johan Cruyff, as well as building a statue of him at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch legend, who won 13 trophies during his time playing and managing the club, including their first European Cup in 1992, died a year ago from lung cancer.

A Barca statement said: "The future stadium in the Ciutat Esportiva training complex is to be named the 'Estadi Johan Cruyff'.

"Therefore, the most emblematic building in the facility where future Barca players are coached is to be named after somebody who played such a central role in fostering youth talent at the club.

"The club shall also be overseeing the creation of a commemorative sculpture to honour the memory of Johan Cruyff, which shall be located in the future Camp Nou, the central part of the Espai Barca project."

The Blaugrana, who are scheduled to start major redevelopment work at the Camp Nou in 2018, will also ask the city's council to name a street or space in the vicinity of their stadium after Cruyff.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
