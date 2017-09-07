14 wickets fall on opening day

Ben Stokes stars for England as 14 wickets fall on an eventful first day of the final Test with the West Indies.

England have ended on 46-4 after bowling out the West Indies for 123 on an eventful first day of the final Test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes was the standout performer for the hosts, taking six wickets for just 22 balls before closing out the day on an unbeaten 13 as part of the reply.

James Anderson moved within a whisker of a personal milestone, meanwhile, claiming the scalps of Kraigg Braithwaite and Kyle Hope to leave him on 499 Test wickets.

The Windies found themselves all out just before tea, having never failed to really build momentum - Kieran Powell providing the best contribution of 39 before being bowled and caught out by a merciless Stokes.

Poor light conditions led to England's innings getting off to a precarious start, with three wickets falling in the first 13 overs. Skipper Joe Root was then out for just one as Dawid Malan (13*) and Stokes saw out proceedings.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the Windies looking to secure their first series win in England since 1988.