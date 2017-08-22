Geoffrey Boycott apologises for "unacceptable" comment about West Indies players

Geoffrey Boycott looks on as Yorkshire face Northamptonshire in the LV County Championship on May 30, 2012
© Getty Images
Former England cricketer and BBC commentator Geoffrey Boycott apologises for an "unacceptable" comment about West Indian cricket greats and knighthoods.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 22:20 UK

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has apologised for an "unacceptable" comment about West Indian cricketers.

The 76-year-old made the comment during a Q&A session at Edgbaston Cricket Ground during the day-night Test against the West Indies on Saturday.

Speaking to VIP guests during a break in play, the BBC Test Match Special commentator claimed that knighthoods were handed out like "confetti" to notable West Indian players.

He then told Sky Sports News presenter Gary Newbon, hosting the session: "Mine's been turned down twice. I'd better black me face."

The comment caused uproar among cricket fans, which prompted Boycott to write on Twitter: "Speaking at an informal gathering I was asked a question and I realise my answer was unacceptable.

"I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly. I have loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players."

The BBC subsequently confirmed that Boycott will not be asked to resign from his pundit's role following the controversy.

