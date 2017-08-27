England all-rounder Ben Stokes is reprimanded for using offensive language during day two of the Test match against West Indies.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language during day two of the Test match against West Indies.

The 26-year-old accepted the International Cricket Council's (ICC) charge after a stump microphone picked up his "inappropriate" remarks.

Stokes is now just one demerit point away from a ban under the ICC's regulations, which state that players who reach four or more demerits within a 24-month period will have them converted into suspension points.

The England international's latest offence came during the 101st over of the West Indies' first innings at Headingley, leading to charges brought by the onfield umpires as well as the third and fourth officials.

