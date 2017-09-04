Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are rested for England's T20 against the West Indies, but have been included in the squad for the ODI series later this month.

The ECB has confirmed two 14-man squads that will compete in a solitary T20 on September 16 prior to a five-match one-day international series.

Stokes and Ali will, however, return to the fold for the ODIs, which get underway in Manchester three days after the 20-overs contest.

Mark Wood, who performed well for England in the Champions Trophy this summer, has not made the squad following a heel injury that has hampered him since July.

Tom Curran enters the fold in the hope of making his ODI debut.

England T20 squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Dawid Malan (Middlesex)

Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

England ODI squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)