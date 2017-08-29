The West Indies level their three-match Test series with England at 1-1 courtesy of a five-wicket victory at Headingley.

England looked to have wrestled control of the match back from the tourists when they declared on 490-8 yesterday evening, but the Windies survived the final overs of the day before kicking on this morning.

Kieran Powell (25) and Kyle Hope (0) were dismissed in the space of four overs to leave West Indies in a spot of bother at 53-2, but they soon steadied the ship and began to take control of the match.

Shai Hope was the star man with the bat, ending on an unbeaten 118, and it was his partnership with Kraigg Braithwaite - eventually dismissed for 95 - that turned the match back in their favour.

Roston Chase (30) and Jermaine Blackwood (41) provided able backup along the way too as the West Indies finished on 322-5.

The Test series is now level at 1-1 with one match still remaining.