Result: West Indies beat England by five wickets to level series

Joe Root looks downbeat during day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
© Getty Images
The West Indies level their three-match Test series with England at 1-1 courtesy of a five-wicket victory at Headingley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 19:08 UK

The West Indies have levelled their three-match Test series with England at 1-1 courtesy of a five-wicket victory at Headingley.

England looked to have wrestled control of the match back from the tourists when they declared on 490-8 yesterday evening, but the Windies survived the final overs of the day before kicking on this morning.

Kieran Powell (25) and Kyle Hope (0) were dismissed in the space of four overs to leave West Indies in a spot of bother at 53-2, but they soon steadied the ship and began to take control of the match.

Shai Hope was the star man with the bat, ending on an unbeaten 118, and it was his partnership with Kraigg Braithwaite - eventually dismissed for 95 - that turned the match back in their favour.

Roston Chase (30) and Jermaine Blackwood (41) provided able backup along the way too as the West Indies finished on 322-5.

The Test series is now level at 1-1 with one match still remaining.

Ben Stokes in action with his big bat on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
Read Next:
Stokes reprimanded for offensive language
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Kraigg Braithwaite, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Hope, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Joe Root looks downbeat during day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Result: West Indies beat England by five wickets to level series
 Ben Stokes in action with his big bat on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
England's Ben Stokes reprimanded for using offensive language
 England's James Anderson is bowled out on day two of the First Test of The Ashes on July 9, 2015
James Anderson: 'Big improvement needed from England'
Boycott apologises for 'black face' commentResult: England crush West Indies in three daysCook's 243 puts England in control against WindiesEngland dominate West Indies at EdgbastonStoneman to make England debut
Joe Root reflects on "big move forward"Result: England wrap up South Africa series winMoeen keeps England ahead against South AfricaEngland in charge against South AfricaEngland, South Africa share opening day
> England Homepage
More West Indies News
Joe Root looks downbeat during day three of the second Test between South Africa and England on January 4, 2016
Result: West Indies beat England by five wickets to level series
 Ben Stokes in action with his big bat on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
England's Ben Stokes reprimanded for using offensive language
 Geoffrey Boycott looks on as Yorkshire face Northamptonshire in the LV County Championship on May 30, 2012
Geoffrey Boycott apologises for "unacceptable" comment about West Indies players
Result: England crush West Indies in three daysCook's 243 puts England in control against WindiesEngland dominate West Indies at EdgbastonResult: Pakistan defeat West Indies by seven wicketsResult: West Indies record highest run chase in first ODI
Result: Pakistan wrap up series win in West IndiesResult: West Indies keep series alive against PakistanResult: Pakistan claim three-run win over West IndiesResult: England hammer West Indies for series whitewashAlex Hales returns to England squad
> West Indies Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 