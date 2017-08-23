Generic team header for a cricket team

AB de Villiers steps down as South Africa ODI captain

AB de Villiers of South Africa during the T20 against England on June 21, 2017
South Africa batsman AB de Villiers resigns as his country's ODI captain after six years in the role but will carry on playing in all formats of the game.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017

AB de Villiers has stepped down as South Africa's one-day international captain but will remain available for international selection in all three formats.

The 33-year-old batsman, who was captain for six years, says it is "time for someone else to take the ODI side forward".

De Villiers ruled himself out of the Proteas' Test side for the recent tour of England, which the hosts won 3-1.

In a statement, De Villiers wrote: "A lot has been said and written over the past 12 months, and I feel it is time to make my position absolutely clear.

"Over the past year or so, I have tried to manage many commitments. I have felt mentally and physically tired; my wife and I are bringing up two fantastic kids and playing in all three formats ever since 2004 has taken its toll.

"Together with Cricket South Africa, we have tried to develop a viable schedule which allows me to prolong my career for as long as possible.

"This strategy has prompted some people to say I am picking and choosing when to play for the Proteas, and even to suggest I am somehow putting myself before the team. That is simply not true. That has never been true. Playing for South Africa is, and will always be, the greatest privilege of my life.

"It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support."

De Villiers, who has more than 8,000 Test runs at an average of 50.46, has not played a Test since January 2016.

Joe Root celebrates his century on day two of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 15, 2016
