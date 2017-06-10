Pre-tournament favourites England comfortably beat Australia at Edgbaston to progress through to the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy with a perfect record.

Australia were 147-2 at the midway point - Adil Rashid and Mark Wood taking four wickets between them - only for a partnership of 159 between Stokes (102*) and Eoin Morgan (87) to turn things around.

Morgan was eventually run out when closing in on his century, though Stokes reached triple figures and Jos Butler (29*) piled on more runs to get England comfortably over the line on the Duckworth-Lewis method.