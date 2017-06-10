Result: Ben Stokes century knocks Australia out of Champions Trophy

Pre-tournament favourites England comfortably beat Australia at Edgbaston to progress through to the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy with a perfect record.
Ben Stokes recorded a century as England beat Australia at Edgbaston to knock their winless rivals out of the Champions Trophy.

The hosts, given a target of 277 to chase down, had earlier been reduced to 6-2 and then 35-3 as they struggled to build any sort of momentum.

Stokes turned on the style to reach 102, however, with pre-tournament favourites England romping to a 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory to make it no wins from three for Australia, although two of those were rained off.

Australia were 147-2 at the midway point - Adil Rashid and Mark Wood taking four wickets between them - only for a partnership of 159 between Stokes (102*) and Eoin Morgan (87) to turn things around.

Morgan was eventually run out when closing in on his century, though Stokes reached triple figures and Jos Butler (29*) piled on more runs to get England comfortably over the line on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

