Steve Finn to replace Chris Woakes in England's Champions Trophy squad

Steven Finn celebrates claiming a wicket on day three of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Fast bowler Steve Finn replaces injured all-rounder Chris Woakes in England's squad for the Champions Trophy.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Steve Finn has been called up to replace the injured Chris Woakes in England's squad for the Champions Trophy.

All-rounder Woakes featured in England's opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh but was limited to bowling just two overs before being forced off.

Scans revealed that the 28-year-old had suffered a side strain during the eight-wicket victory and will now play no part in Tuesday's match against New Zealand.

Fast bowler Finn, who has played 69 one-day internationals, has now been chosen ahead of the likes of Tom Curran, Stuart Broad and Toby Roland-Jones to fill in for Woakes.

England will qualify for the semi-finals with a game to spare should they beat New Zealand in Cardiff, before facing Australia in their final group game at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Chris Woakes of England celebrates winning the 2nd International T20 between Pakistan and England at Dubai Cricket Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Read Next:
Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steve Finn, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Steven Finn celebrates claiming a wicket on day three of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 16, 2016
Steve Finn to replace Chris Woakes in England's Champions Trophy squad
 Chris Woakes of England celebrates winning the 2nd International T20 between Pakistan and England at Dubai Cricket Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Chris Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy
 Joe Root in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: Joe Root hits unbeaten ton as England thrash Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
Result: South Africa make light work of EnglandStokes awaiting scan results on knee injuryResult: England seal series win over South AfricaResult: Morgan inspires England to South Africa winResult: Root stars as England seal series whitewash
Result: England thrash Ireland by seven wicketsJoe Root 'to be eased out of T20 side'Wood recalled to England ODI squadJames Taylor joins Northamptonshire staffAlastair Cook made available for Essex opener
> England Homepage
More New Zealand News
Steven Finn celebrates claiming a wicket on day three of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 16, 2016
Steve Finn to replace Chris Woakes in England's Champions Trophy squad
 Detailed view of a cricket ball in a puddle as play is abandoned due to rain during the Natwest T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws at New Road on June 27, 2014
Result: South Africa seal series as third Test against New Zealand drawn due to rain
 Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during day one of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park on February 6, 2014
New Zealand rip through South Africa's batting order to close in on series leveller
Williamson ton edges New Zealand into leadDe Kock impresses for South Africa on day twoSouth Africa lose four wickets on rain-hit dayResult: Keshav Maharaj stars in South Africa winDe Kock, Bavuma lead South Africa recovery
Nicholls hits maiden Test ton for New ZealandResult: New Zealand, South Africa draw first TestElgar helps South Africa stay in huntNew Zealand, South Africa Test finely poisedNew Zealand, South Africa evenly poised at stumps
> New Zealand Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 