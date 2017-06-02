England cricket team header

England

Chris Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy

Chris Woakes of England celebrates winning the 2nd International T20 between Pakistan and England at Dubai Cricket Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
England all-rounder Chris Woakes is ruled out of the Champions Trophy after picking up a side strain in Thursday's win over Bangladesh.
Friday, June 2, 2017

England have been dealt a blow ahead of the remainder of their Champions Trophy campaign after it was revealed that Chris Woakes would miss out through injury.

During the early stages of Thursday's eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh, Woakes was forced off the field after sustaining a side strain during his second over.

The all-rounder was not required with the bat so was able to rest the injury throughout the day, but a scan has revealed that he will be sidelined for the rest of the eight-team tournament.

The Warwickshire player had come into the competition after spending time in the IPL, but he will now miss some crucial fixtures for his nation as they look to win the trophy on their home patch.

England are able to name a replacement for Woakes, which will be announced in due course.

