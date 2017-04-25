Mark Wood recalled to England ODI squad for South Africa series and the Champions Trophy.

Mark Wood has been recalled to England's one-day international squad for series' against Ireland and South Africa, as well as the Champions Trophy.

The 27-year-old seamer has not been included in the England setup since September due to an ankle injury, but he will have an opportunity to play again as he is included in both squads for the upcoming ODIs.

All-rounder David Willey also comes into the fold after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the series against the West Indies last month.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are among the players to miss out of the contest against Ireland due to their Indian Premier League commitments, but they will return for the series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy.

National selector James Whitaker, said: "We have made encouraging progress over the past 18 months in white ball cricket and the squads selected reflects consistency and gives options across all disciplines.

"It is pleasing that Mark Wood and David Willey have returned to full fitness. They add variety and quality to our bowling strengths and David's ability as an attacking batsman is also an important element for us.

"As we build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy in June, matches against Ireland and South Africa are very important in their own right as we aim to win both series."

The ODIs against Ireland will be held on May 5 and May 7, while the three-match series against South Africa will be staged between May 24 and May 29.

The Champions Trophy will begin on June 1.

England 14-man squad vs. Ireland:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire)

Steven Finn (Middlesex)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England 15-man squad vs. South Africa and the ICC Champions Trophy:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire)

Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)