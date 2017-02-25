England beat a Vice Chancellor's XI by 117 runs ahead of their upcoming one-day series in the West Indies, with skipper Eoin Morgan top scoring for the tourists.

England reached 379-8 from 50 overs after being asked to bat first, with Jason Roy (79), Joe Root (71) and Ben Stokes (61) also registering quick-fire half-centuries.

The hosts failed to muster a serious comeback, being bowled all out for 262 following a dominant showing from England's bowlers, who shared the wickets around.

Chadwick Walton piled on 121 runs off 109 balls but went lbw to Root, while Steven Finn took two opponents in his opening over and just two men - Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson - completed their 10 overs.

England's three-match one-day series in the West Indies gets under way on March 9.