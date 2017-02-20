Ben Stokes sold for record in IPL auction

Ben Stokes in full-on action during an England training session on February 11, 2016
© Getty Images
England vice-captain Ben Stokes breaks the record for the most expensive foreign player in the Indian Premier League.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:46 UK

England vice-captain Ben Stokes has been sold for a record amount in the Indian Premier League auction.

The 25-year-old - making his debut in the competition - was snapped up by Rising Pune Supergiants for £1.74m, a record for a foreign player, in the auction in Bangalore on Monday after a bidding war between several franchises.

T20 captain Eoin Morgan went for £240,000, while Tymal Mills went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for £1.4m.

Jason Roy fetched £120,000 in a move to Gujarat Lions and fellow international Chris Jordan was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for £60,000.

The previous record for the most expensive foreign player was the £1.1m paid by Delhi Daredevils for Kevin Pietersen in 2014.

Ben Stokes plots revenge after losing the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
