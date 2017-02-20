Ben Stokes sold for record in IPL auction

England vice-captain Ben Stokes breaks the record for the most expensive foreign player in the Indian Premier League.

England vice-captain Ben Stokes has been sold for a record amount in the Indian Premier League auction.

The 25-year-old - making his debut in the competition - was snapped up by Rising Pune Supergiants for £1.74m, a record for a foreign player, in the auction in Bangalore on Monday after a bidding war between several franchises.

T20 captain Eoin Morgan went for £240,000, while Tymal Mills went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for £1.4m.

Jason Roy fetched £120,000 in a move to Gujarat Lions and fellow international Chris Jordan was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for £60,000.

The previous record for the most expensive foreign player was the £1.1m paid by Delhi Daredevils for Kevin Pietersen in 2014.