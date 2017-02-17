New England captain Joe Root says that Ben Stokes's "fiery" personality will be an asset when they take charge of the team.

New England captain Joe Root has said that he is looking forward to working alongside Ben Stokes, claiming that the all-rounder's "fiery" personality will complement his own style.

The 26-year-old was unveiled as the national side's new skipper last week after Alastair Cook stepped down from the role, while Stokes was appointed to the role of vice-captain.

"He is very passionate," Root told Sky Sports News of Stokes. "You can see that already in what he has said about being given the role. He is desperate to show how much it means for him to play for England.

"When we bat together, we generally complement each other pretty well in the way we go about things, and I think that will be very similar in the way we lead this team.

"He is obviously very fiery, and can be quite in your face, but I think that will work well alongside me."

Root and Stokes will take charge of the side for the first time when the Test series with South Africa begins at Lord's on July 6.