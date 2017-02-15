Floyd Mayweather Jr tells Conor McGregor to kickstart negotiations about a big-money bout between the pair.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has called out Conor McGregor, urging him to get in touch with his camp about a potential big-money fight.

Speculation surrounding a showdown between the pair has been rumbling for some time, and Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell fuelled the fire by recently claiming that talks are ongoing.

Mayweather appeared to calm the rumours when he tweeted on Tuesday that he had not agreed any deals and that he was "happily retired", but on Wednesday he suggested that a fight could still be on by writing: "Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done...take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people."

The American retired in 2015 as one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters with an unblemished record of 49 wins, but he could be tempted back into the ring by McGregor, who is the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

The Irishman has been open on social media about the prospect of facing Mayweather in the ring, and he took steps to make it happen by applying for a boxing licence in California last year.