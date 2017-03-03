David Haye suggests that Tony Bellew has taken the wrong route to putting on weight ahead of their heavyweight showdown at London's O2 Arena.

David Haye has claimed that Tony Bellew must have "eaten a load of pies" to put on weight ahead of their showdown at London's O2 Arena.

At Friday's weigh-in, there was a visible difference in their body definition as Bellew weighed in 11lbs lighter than Haye ahead of his first professional fight as heavyweight.

Both fighters can weigh anything over 200lbs, but Haye has insisted that he has been more "methodical" with his diet since his return to the ring last year.

he 36-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I look like I used to as a cruiserweight but I am a solid stone-and-a-half heavier. It is a healthy place to be. I used to fight at 14st 4lbs so I have put on lots of usable muscles.

"He's obviously just eaten loads of pies to get up to heavyweight and I haven't. I've done it very slowly, very methodically, worked daily, in and out, watched what I have eaten. My diet is actually tighter than it was when I was cruiserweight."

Bellew has suggested that he is "over the moon" with Haye weighing nearly 17 stone ahead of the bout.