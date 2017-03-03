Tony Bellew insists that he is "over the moon" that David Haye weighed in 11lbs heavier than him ahead of their heavyweight contest at London's O2 Arena.

Tony Bellew has predicted that David Haye will "gas" in their heavyweight contest at the 02 Arena on Saturday night.

The WBC cruiserweight champion has stepped up a division to face Haye and at Friday's weigh-in, he came in 11lbs lighter than the former world heavyweight champion.

However, Bellew insists that he was "over the moon" to see Haye weigh 224lbs and should the fight reach the halfway stage, he has backed his opponent to tire.

The 34-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Is he shrinking? He looks smaller than me today. He looks a lot more muscular, he looks absolutely fantastic.

"He's sorted out his hair, physically he looks very, very good. I thought he would be lighter - I am over the moon about his weight. He's going to gas and believe me he will."

Bellew is regarded as a huge underdog with the bookmakers to defeat Haye, whose only defeat at heavyweight is against Wladimir Klitschko.