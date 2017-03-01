David Haye is reportedly fit to face Tony Bellew in this weekend's heavyweight bout following concerns that the fight was in doubt.

The two British heavyweights will go toe to toe at the O2 Arena in London this weekend, and the animosity between the pair has been evident during the build-up to the bout.

There were fears that Haye would withdraw after he chartered a private jet to see German doctor Hans Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt on Tuesday, but according to The Mirror, he will return to the UK this afternoon and should be well enough to fight.

The 36-year-old previously enlisted the help of Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt during his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury in 2013, but he seems to be injury free ahead of the showdown.

Haye is due to train in front of the public later tonight.