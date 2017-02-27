Tony Bellew claims that David Haye will not have the stamina to compete during Saturday's heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena.

Tony Bellew has claimed that David Haye will not have the stamina to compete with him during Saturday's heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena.

The WBC cruiserweight champion has stepped up to heavyweight to take on his long-time rival, with the eagerly-anticipated clash due to take place this weekend.

Haye goes into the fight as the big favourite to win, but Bellew believes that the 36-year-old is long past his prime.

"When David was in his prime he was an immense athlete, an amazing fighter and is still probably the most dangerous heavyweight in the world," he told reporters.

"But the gas tank is very, very low and it does not last very long. I'm expecting the very, very best of David Haye but I understand fully it's not going to be there for very long and when the gas tank runs out, the big fat Scouser is going to steam right through him like a train. I am not going to stop, I promise you that."

Haye, meanwhile, has vowed to end Bellew's career after being visibly rattled during a press conference in front of a pro-Bellew crowd.